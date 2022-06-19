Passengers warned of very limited service as ScotRail gears up for strikes

ScotRail has warned rail passengers to expect serious disruption amid strike action next week (Jane Barlow/PA)

Just five rail routes will operate in Scotland on strike days next week as ScotRail issued a warning to passengers to expect serious disruption.

A very limited number of trains will run in the central belt between 7.30am and 6.30pm on Tuesday June 21, Thursday June 23 and Saturday June 25.

The rail operator has warned passengers only to travel “if they really need to” on the limited services that are running next week.

Industrial action by the RMT union will also affect signalling boxes – essential infrastructure without which the network cannot run.

Workers are striking in a pay dispute with Network Rail and some Department of Transport rail operating companies.

ScotRail service delivery director David Simpson said: “It is very unfortunate to see such widespread disruption across the whole of the Great Britain rail network and we know this will be frustrating for ScotRail customers.

“Regrettably, this strike action by RMT members of Network Rail means that we will not be able to operate the vast majority of our services during the period of strike action.

“We’re reminding customers to expect significant disruption to services this week, including on the days between and following strike action which will impact customers travelling to events across the country.

“On the five routes where we are able to operate a very limited service on strike days, we’re urging customers to only travel if they really need to, and to seek alternative means of transport where possible.”