Passengers injured as train derails in Austria

Another 26 people sustained light injuries in the derailment near St Poelten, west of Vienna, according to the Red Cross.

Rescue helicopters stand on a meadow after a train derailed near St Poelten, Austria (einsatzdoku.at via AP)

Franz Resperger, a spokesman for the fire service in the Lower Austria province, told the Austria Press Agency that the accident happened shortly after 7am.

Around 80 people were on board the train at the time, and a third carriage remained on the tracks.