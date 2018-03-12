Passenger plane crashes and bursts into flames at Kathmandu airport

A passenger plane has crashed and burst into flames as it landed at Kathmandu airport in Nepal.

A passenger plane has crashed and burst into flames as it landed at Kathmandu airport in Nepal.

It is unclear if there were any fatalities, though an AP journalist saw the US-Bangla Airlines plane broken into several pieces, with dozens of firefighters and rescue workers clustered around the wreckage.

There were no immediate signs of injured people or bodies being taken away. (Niranjan Shreshta/AP) Amanda Summers, an American who works in Nepal, watched the crash happen from the terrace of her home office.

She said of the plane: “It was flying so low I thought it was going to run into the mountains.” Ms Summers said it was unclear if it had reached the runway when it landed. “All of a sudden there was a blast and then another blast,” she said.

Fire crews put out the flames within a minute, she said, though clouds of thick, dark smoke rose into the sky above Kathmandu, the capital of the Himalayan nation. The flight was arriving from Bangladesh, according to airport officials.

The plane swerved before crashing, according to witnesses (AP) US-Bangla Airlines operates Boeing 737-800 and smaller Bombardier Dash 8 Q-400 planes. The airline, part of US-Bangla Group, is based in Dhaka and flies to several domestic and international destinations.

The parent company operates in a number of industries, including real estate, education and agriculture.

Kathmandu’s airport has been the site of several deadly crashes. In September 2012, a Sita Air turboprop plane carrying trekkers to Mount Everest hit a bird and crashed shortly after take-off, killing all 19 on board.

Press Association