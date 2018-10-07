Party for Russian minority tops Latvian poll

An opposition party catering for Latvia’s large ethnic Russian minority is poised to win the Baltic nation’s parliamentary election.

The Harmony Party is expected to face difficulties in forming a coalition government.

Voters in Latvia, which is a member of the European Union and Nato, chose on Saturday from more than 1,400 candidates and 16 parties to fill the country’s 100-seat parliament.

With more than 95% of the votes counted, preliminary results from Latvia’s electoral committee showed the left-wing Harmony party was leading with 20% support.

The populist KPV party and the anti-corruption New Conservative Party were in second and third place with 14.1% and 13.6% of the votes respectively.

Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis’ centrist Union of Greens and Farmers was in the sixth place with 10% support.

Press Association