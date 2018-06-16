Parkland survivors begin US bus tour aimed at registering young voters

Kyrah Simon from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, where 17 people died on February 14, told a rally on Chicago’s South Side largely made up of young people on Friday evening that their voices matter.

Rallying for peace in Chicago with @StSabinaChurch @MichaelPfleger @ChancetheRapper @IAMJHUD @EmmaGonzalez & countless student activists. Thanks to their leadership and courage we’re reminding the nation we can't ignore the toll gun violence takes. #ChicagoStrong pic.twitter.com/QN7HVv3Jgx — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) June 16, 2018

Former Representative Gabby Giffords, who was gravely wounded in a 2011 shooting, told the crowd to vote on Election Day to effect the change they want.

Entertainers Jennifer Hudson, Chance the Rapper and will.i.am also appeared.