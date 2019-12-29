Parishioners shot and killed Texas church gunman, police say

The chief of police says two parishioners shot and killed a gunman who opened fire in a church near Fort Worth, Texas.

White Settlement Police Department Chief JP Bevering said during a news conference that the shooter fired once in the West Freeway Church of Christ before congregants retaliated to cut his assault short.

Authorities at the scene of a fatal shooting at a church in White Settlement, Texas (Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Officials say one other person was shot and killed in the attack on Sunday morning and another was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Authorities have released no names.

