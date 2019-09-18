News World News

Wednesday 18 September 2019

Paris tests new bubble-shaped water taxi

Designers hope to run the SeaBubble commercially in the French capital and other cities starting next year.

SeaBubbles co-founder Sweden’s Anders Bringdal stands onboard a SeaBubble by the Eiffel Tower on the river Seine, Wednesday Sept. 18, 2019 in Paris. Paris is testing out a new form of travel – an eco-friendly bubble-shaped taxi that zips along the water, capable of whisking passengers up and down the Seine River. Dubbed Seabubbles, the vehicle is still in early stages, but proponents see it as a new model for the fast-changing landscape of urban mobility. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
By Associated Press Reporters

Paris is testing out a new form of travel: an eco-friendly bubble-shaped taxi that zips along the water.

Organisers are holding test runs on the River Seine this week as the white, oval-shaped electric hydrofoil boats that resemble tiny space shuttles glide past Paris monuments.

ipanews_0d703f74-0cea-42f0-9b89-d6da1c286f25_embedded245346212
SeaBubbles co-founder Anders Bringdal (Francois Mori/AP)

They can fit four passengers and, if approved, could be ordered on an app like land taxis, shared bikes and other forms of transport.

The designers hope to run the so-called SeaBubbles commercially in Paris and other cities starting next year.

ipanews_0d703f74-0cea-42f0-9b89-d6da1c286f25_embedded2799008
A SeaBubble water taxi passes through Paris (Francois Mori/AP)

Proponents see the vehicle as a new model for the fast-changing landscape of urban mobility.

Its designers claim it makes “zero sound, zero waves, zero carbon dioxide”.

