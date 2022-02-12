Paris police thwart advance of virus protesters on capital

Paris police have intercepted at least 500 vehicles attempting to enter the French capital to take part in protests against virus restrictions, inspired by Canada’s horn-honking “Freedom Convoy”.

Officers said on Twitter that several convoys had been stopped from entering at key city arteries in defiance of a police order, and more than 200 motorists were handed tickets.

Elsewhere, at least two protesters were detained amid a seizure of knives, hammers and other objects in one central Parisian square.

Some 7,000 officers have been mobilised for the weekend protests.

Whatsapp Police officers check a camper van on the Champs-Elysees avenue (AP)

Police have created checkpoints, deployed armoured personnel carriers and set up water cannon to brace the city for the protests. So far, the police blockade action has seemed effective.

Railing against the vaccination pass that France requires to enter restaurants and many other venues, protesters have tried to weave toward Paris from the north, south, east and west, waving and honking at onlookers from their car windows.

Some convoys sought to avoid police detection on Friday by traveling local roads instead of the major highways leading into the capital.

Whatsapp Paris region authorities deployed more than 7,000 police officers to tollbooths and other key sites to try to prevent a blockade (AP)

Waving French flags and shouting “freedom”, the protesters organised online, galvanized in part by truckers who have blockaded Canada’s capital and blocked border crossings.

The French action has no single leader or goal, and comes as months of protests against French government vaccination rules have been waning.

It is not just in France that such protests are brewing.

Whatsapp Protesters angry over pandemic restrictions are driving toward Paris to blockade the French capital despite a police ban (AP)

Dozens of trucks and other vehicles, from tractors to a car towing a caravan arrived in The Hague on Saturday morning as part of a “freedom convoy”, blocking an entrance to the historic parliamentary complex.

A group of protesters joined the truckers carrying a banner emblazoned with the Dutch words “Love & freedom, no dictatorship”.

Police urged the protesters to move to a park, where the municipality said they could demonstrate, and warned the public about traffic problems in the city.