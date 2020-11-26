Paris police suspended over beating of black man

Music producer identified only by his first name, Michel, is pictured on his way to the IGPN (Thibault Camus/AP)

A black man who was repeatedly punched, tear gassed and beaten with a truncheon by French police has said he is seeking justice.

French interior minister Gerald Darmanin has ordered the suspension of the officers involved in the case who were filmed beating the man.

The incident came as president Emmanuel Macron’s government is pushing a new bill that restricts the ability to film police, which has prompted protests from civil liberties groups and journalists concerned that it would allow police brutality to go undiscovered and unpunished.

I want to understand why I have been assaulted by people who were wearing a police uniform Michel

Videos first published on Thursday by French news website Loopsider show the violent arrest of music producer Michel Zecler in the 17th arrondissement or district of the French capital on Saturday.

The video images obtained by The Associated Press, both from a security camera inside the studio and filmed by neighbours outside, show three officers following Mr Zecler inside his music studio, where they can be seen repeatedly punching him and beating him with a truncheon.

He told the Associated Press he feels “good” now that “the truth is out”.

“I want to understand why I have been assaulted by people who were wearing a police uniform,” he said.

“I want justice actually, because I believe in the justice of my country.”

Expand Close Michel speaks to the media before going to the IPGN. He said officers beat him and hurled racial abuse at him (Thibault Camus/AP) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Michel speaks to the media before going to the IPGN. He said officers beat him and hurled racial abuse at him (Thibault Camus/AP)

Mr Zecler said that the officers hurled repeated insults at him, including a racist epithet.

He added that he still does not understand why officers decided to arrest him. He suffered injuries to his head, forearms and legs.

His lawyer Hafida El Ali said: “He asked them what they wanted, if they wanted to check his identity.

“They didn’t stop beating him. The video of the violence (inside the studio) lasts for 12 minutes.”

At some point the officers called in reinforcements and went outside. They then threw a tear gas grenade into the studio to get those inside to come out, according to Ms El Ali.

She added that nine others who were recording music in the studio basement were also beaten and thrown to the ground.

Allegedly, the violence only stopped when a police officer saw they were being filmed.

This is very serious. The reality is that if we didn't have these videos maybe my client would be in prison Hafida El Ali, Michel's lawyer

Mr Zecler was taken into custody.

Ms El Ali said: “These videos are essential because initially my client was being detained… for violence against people with public authority.

“This is very serious. The reality is that if we didn’t have these videos maybe my client would be in prison.”

Mr Darmanin tweeted that the Inspectorate General of the National Police (IGPN), the body that investigates allegations of police misconduct, is looking into the case.

He added: “I want disciplinary proceedings as soon as possible.”

The Paris police prefecture said in a statement that IGPN will seek to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the man’s arrest.

The Paris prosecutor’s office is also investigating the officers’ actions.

The prosecutor’s office said on Thursday that it has dropped the proceedings against Michel opened on the day of his arrest.

Expand Close This is the second investigation into Paris police brutality this week after officers were filmed violently disbanding a migrant camp (Michel Euler/AP) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp This is the second investigation into Paris police brutality this week after officers were filmed violently disbanding a migrant camp (Michel Euler/AP)

Instead, it has opened an investigation for “acts of violence by a person in position of public authority” and “false declaration”.

According to Le Parisien newspaper, based on the written record of the officers’ declarations the day after the arrest, Mr Zecler drew their attention because he was not wearing a mask — which is mandatory in Paris outdoors.

They said he seemed “nervous” and a “strong drug smell” was emanating from him, adding that he was getting “dangerous” toward them.

Mr Zecler’s lawyer said: “My client never committed any violence against the police.

“He did not even defend himself.”

It’s the second such police brutality investigation in Paris this week prompted by video footage. The government ordered an internal police investigation on Tuesday after police officers were filmed tossing migrants out of tents and intentionally tripping one while evacuating a protest camp.

That same day, France’s lower house of parliament approved a draft law meant to strengthen local police and provide greater protection to all officers. It notably makes it a crime to publish images of officers with intent to cause them harm.

The bill, which enjoys public support after recent terrorist attacks, will now go to the Senate.

PA Media