Paris migrant hero who saved dangling child meets Emmanuel Macron

The French leader is meeting with the migrant, identified as 22-year-old Mamoudou Gassama, at the presidential Elysee Palace on Monday.

Quel courage .. bravo à ce jeune du 18eme pour cet acte héroïque 👏🏼 Posted by Habib Bibou on Saturday, May 26, 2018

Mr Gassama quickly scaled a building in Paris’ northern 18th district on Saturday, climbing from balcony to balcony until reaching the fifth floor, to grab the child clinging for life and whisk it to safety.

French media reported that the father of the small child was detained for alleged parental neglect.