Parents in Michigan school shooting did not flee, lawyer says

A lawyer says two parents charged with involuntary manslaughter over a Michigan high school shooting left town for their own safety, but are returning to face arraignment.

Shannon Smith spoke after authorities said they were searching for Jennifer and James Crumbley. They are the parents of Ethan Crumbley, who is charged with murder and terrorism following the deaths of four students at Oxford High School on Tuesday.

Ethan Crumbley (Oakland County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Ethan Crumbley (Oakland County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Crumbley’s parents were charged on Friday. A prosecutor says they gave their son access to a gun and did not intervene despite problems at school that day.

In a text message, Ms Smith says the parents have not fled from authorities. She did not say when they would appear in court.