Parents and friend of Paris knife attacker quizzed by investigators

The 20-year-old Frenchman, born in the Russian republic of Chechnya, killed one person and wounded four others on Saturday before police fatally shot him. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility.

Khamzat Azimov’s parents and a friend from the eastern city of Strasbourg were being detained by police.

A judicial official said on Monday the suspect was living in the northern 18th district of Paris with his family, which had previously lived in Strasbourg.