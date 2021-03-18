Paraguay’s president escapes impeachment over pandemic response

Demonstrators carry a Paraguayan flag during a protest after a failed impeachment of President Mario Abdo Benitez, in Asuncion, Paraguay (Jorge Saenz/AP)

President Mario Abdo Benitez survived an opposition attempt in Paraguay’s congress to impeach him over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, while hundreds protested outside the legislature demanding his resignation.

The Chamber of Deputies, which is dominated by his governing Colorado Party, voted 42 to 36 to reject impeachment.

Outside, hundreds of protesters threw stones at police who responded with water cannons and rubber bullets.

Some protesters smashed store windows and car windshields, while shouting anti-Abdo slogans.

Several people were arrested.

Recent days have seen a series of protests against Mr Abdo’s government amid overwhelmed hospitals and shortages of vaccines and drugs for Covid-19 patients.

The shortages prompted Wednesday’s bid by the opposition to remove him from office.

Expand Close A demonstrator does a somersault over burning wood pallets (Jorge Saenz/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A demonstrator does a somersault over burning wood pallets (Jorge Saenz/AP)

Some doctors and nurses have joined the protests.

“It was time for Abdo Benitez and his entire government to leave office because they did nothing to confront the coronavirus.

“There are no vaccines, there are no drugs in hospitals, and the hospital infrastructure is deficient,” Kattya Gonzalez, a politician with opposition group Encuentro Nacional, said at a news conference.

More than 183,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 3,554 deaths related to Covid-19 have been registered in the South American country of 7.6 million people.

Opposition politicians emphasised, among other things, that so far only 24,000 vaccine doses have arrived in Paraguay.

Mr Abdo Benitez has not commented publicly on the impeachment bid.

But the leader of pro-government politicians, Basilio Nunez, said it “was impossible for the opposition to impeach the president because the effort clearly has electoral objectives”, alluding to the municipal elections scheduled for October and national elections set for May 2023.

PA Media