Pantera metal drummer Vinnie Paul dies aged 54

No cause of death was mentioned.

Vincent Paul Abbott aka Vinnie Paul has passed away.

Paul is best known for his work as the drummer in the bands

Pantera and Hellyeah.

No further details are available at this time.

The family requests you please respect their privacy during this time. pic.twitter.com/4yCzabmWVt — Pantera (@Pantera) June 23, 2018

Mr Paul’s real name was Vincent Paul Abbott. He and his brother, Dimebag Darrell, formed Pantera in 1981.

Dimebag, whose real name was Darrell Lance Abbott, was shot dead on stage with the band Damageplan in 2004.