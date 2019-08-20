Pandora confident of revamp plans as sales dip
The company has been testing new marketing strategies in the UK.
Danish jewellery brand Pandora has said its turnaround plan is on track ahead of a brand relaunch and marketing revamp.
Organic sales dipped 7% in the second quarter, while like-for-like sales fell 10%.
Underlying earnings came in at 1.29 billion Danish kroner (£160 million), down 13.8% on the same period last year.
But newly appointed chief executive Alexander Lacik said progress was being made on a number of initiatives to turn around performance.
These included testing a more aggressive marketing approach in both the UK and Italy, doubling spending on the area.
The company said its UK sales were down 8% in the second quarter, though it had benefited from the increased marketing spend in May and June.
Total British sales, including new store openings, were up 2%.
Mr Lacik said: “Our preparations and marketing pilots spur confidence in our direction – by improving execution with focus on Pandora’s core proposition, we can improve our relevance for consumers around the world.”
The brand is readying itself for a relaunch at the end of this month, beginning with the unveiling of its autumn collection in Los Angeles on August 28.
This will be followed by the roll-out of a new store design, as well as new online platforms, partnerships and products.
The first rebranded store will open in the UK.
PA Media