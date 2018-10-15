News World News

Monday 15 October 2018

Palestinians wounded in Gaza beach protest

Protesters threw flaming tyres over the fence, while fishing boats hoisted Palestinian flags.

Teargas canisters fired by Israeli troops fall over Palestinians during a protest on a beach at the border with Israel near Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip (Khalil Hamra/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

Thirty-two Palestinians have been wounded by Israeli fire during a mass protest along the beach near the Israeli frontier, Gaza’s Health Ministry said.

Israeli forces responded with tear gas and live fire.

Palestinian protesters hang a national flag at the border fence (Khalil Hamra/AP)

The ruling Hamas militant group has been staging border protests for the past six months in the hope of easing a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade.

It has intensified the protests in recent weeks as Egyptian-mediated ceasefire efforts have faltered.

Over the weekend, Israel halted Qatari-donated fuel shipments to Gaza’s power plant in response to the escalated protests.

Protesters cover teargas canisters with sand (Khalil Hamra/AP)

Since March, 155 Palestinians participating in or attending the protests were killed.

Israel says it is defending its border.

An Israeli soldier was fatally shot in July.

