Palestinian teenager jailed for slapping soldiers released

A Palestinian teenager who was sent to prison for for slapping and kicking Israeli soldiers has been released.

A Palestinian teenager who was sent to prison for for slapping and kicking Israeli soldiers has been released.

Prison service spokesman Assaf Librati said Ahed Tamimi and her mother Nariman were released early on Sunday. They are being transferred by the army to the Palestinian territories.

The 17-year-old served an eight-month prison term.

Ahed, recognisable by her unruly mop of curly red hair, has become for many a symbol of resistance to Israel’s military occupation.

In Israel, she is seen by many as a provocateur, an irritation or a threat to the military’s deterrence policy.

Supporters are preparing a festive homecoming for Ahed in her West Bank village of Nabi Saleh.

Her family’s home has been decorated with Palestinian flags and hundreds of chairs await wellwishers.

Press Association