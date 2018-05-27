News World News

Sunday 27 May 2018

Palestinian leader Abbas leaving hospital, doctor says

Mahmoud Abbas was taken to hospital last week with a fever, just days after undergoing ear surgery.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (Majdi Mohammed/AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is being discharged from hospital, the 83-year-old’s doctor has said.

Mr Abbas was taken to hospital last week with a fever, just days after undergoing ear surgery.

Palestinian officials said he had pneumonia and was on a respirator, receiving antibiotics intravenously.

Yasser Abu Safiyeh said on Sunday that Mr Abbas was kept in a few extra days “to avoid any setback that could be caused by any infection”.

Mr Abbas, who is a heavy smoker and overweight, has a long history of health issues, ranging from heart trouble to a bout of prostate cancer a decade ago.

Two years ago, he underwent an emergency heart procedure after suffering exhaustion and chest pains.

His latest health scare revived anxiety over a potentially chaotic or even bloody succession battle as Mr Abbas currently has no deputy.

