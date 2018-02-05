Palestinian kills Israeli man in West Bank stabbing

A Palestinian has stabbed an Israeli man to death at a bus stop near a West Bank settlement before fleeing the scene, officials said.

A Palestinian has stabbed an Israeli man to death at a bus stop near a West Bank settlement before fleeing the scene, officials said.

The Israeli military said an army officer chased the assailant after the stabbing at a bus stop near the entrance to Ariel, hitting the attacker with his vehicle, but the culprit managed to get away.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said the Israeli man died as a result of the stabbing wounds shortly thereafter. Israeli media reported that the Palestinian was armed with two knives, and identified the stabbing victim as a father of four. Channel 2 News aired footage from the scene showing the attacker crossing a busy road and then lunging at the man, taking him by surprise.

The Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered his condolences and said security forces are “currently chasing the murderers”. Last month, an Israeli was killed in a drive-by shooting near a settlement outpost in the West Bank.

Palestinians seek the West Bank, which Israel captured in the 1967 war, as part of their future state. Most of the international community views Israeli settlements there as illegal and an obstacle to peace. Israel said the fate of settlements must be resolved through negotiations. There has been a spike in Palestinian violence since US president Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital on December 6. The move sparked outrage across the Muslim world, where it was seen as the US taking Israel’s side on the most contentious issue of the decades-old conflict.

Palestinian demonstrators have clashed with Israeli troops in the West Bank and along the Gaza-Israeli border, and 19 Palestinians have been killed in the violence since Mr Trump’s announcement.

Press Association