Sunday 6 May 2018

Pakistan’s interior minister shot and wounded after public meeting

Ahsan Iqbal suffered a wounded shoulder when he was shot at close range.

FILE – In this Oct. 2, 2017 file photo, Pakistani Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal talks to journalists outside the accountability court, in Islamabad, Pakistan. Pakistani officials said a gunman opened fire on the interior minister after a public meeting, wounding him in the shoulder (Anjum Naveed/AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

Pakistan’s interior minister has been shot and wounded in the shoulder by a gunman following a public meeting.

Ahsan Iqbal was returning to his car when he was attacked by a 22-year-old man who fired at close range.

The attacker was immediately arrested after the incident in Narowal district.

Imran Khan and his party demanded an inquiry into the shooting of the minister (K.M. Chaudary/AP)

Mr Iqbal was in Narowal to mobilise support for his re-election.

Popular opposition leader Imran Khan and his PTI party demanded an inquiry into the attack.

Opposition leader Khurshid Shah said the attack was an attempt to portray the security apparatus as weak and create an environment of fear ahead of the parliamentary elections scheduled for mid-July.

Press Association

