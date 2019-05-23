Pakistan’s Imran Khan congratulates India’s Narendra Modi on election win
He told his counterpart he hoped for peace, progress and prosperity.
Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan has congratulated his Indian counterpart for success in a massive general election.
With early election results showing prime minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist party with a commanding lead, former cricketer Mr Khan tweeted that he looked forward to working with Mr Modi “for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia”.
Pakistan and India have a history of bitter relations.
I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP and allies. Look forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 23, 2019
The two nuclear-armed rivals were close to a major conflict in February when Indian aircraft launched a strike in Pakistan in response to a February 14 suicide bombing in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir that killed 40 troops.
India blamed the bombing on Pakistan-based militants.
Pakistan retaliated by shooting down a fighter jet the next day and detaining its pilot, who was later returned to India.
Since then tension has eased between them.
Press Association