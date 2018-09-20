Pakistan’s Imran Khan backing moves to ease tensions with India

Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan has written to his Indian counterpart, seeking to resolve outstanding disputes between the two nuclear-armed nations.

The divisions includes the region of Kashmir.

The foreign ministry’s spokesman, Mohammad Faisal, tweeted on Thursday that Mr Khan’s letter reciprocated Indian premier Narendra Modi’s sentiments earlier this month for a “meaningful and constructive engagement”.

To move forward Pakistan and India must dialogue and resolve their conflicts incl Kashmir: The best way to alleviate poverty and uplift the people of the subcontinent is to resolve our differences through dialogue and start trading https://t.co/V2UkXp0WwS — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 21, 2018

Mr Khan also asked in his letter that the two countries’ foreign ministers hold a meeting on the sidelines of the UN general assembly in New York later this month.

India’s external affairs ministry has responded positively about that meeting.

Pakistan and India have fought two of their three wars since independence in 1947 over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, divided between the two countries but sought by each in its entirety.

Press Association