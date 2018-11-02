News World News

Friday 2 November 2018

Pakistan’s ‘father of Taliban’ cleric killed in knife attack

The religious scholar was the founder of the famous Haqqania seminary, where dozens of Afghan leaders have been educated.

Pakistani religious cleric Samiul Haq, left (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary, File)
By Associated Press Reporters

Prominent cleric Maulana Samiul Haq, known as the “father of the Taliban”, has been killed in a knife attack at his home in Rawalpindi, according to police and his family.

Haq’s son Hamidul Haq said his father was killed on Friday.

Yousaf Shah, Haq’s spokesman, said the attacker’s identity and motive were not immediately known.

ipanews_9de88d2e-751e-4b52-9989-b75d7296a4cc_embedded239468765
Maulana Samiul Haq (BK Bangash/AP)

Haq was the head of his faction of the Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam party.

The religious scholar was the founder of the famous Haqqania seminary, where dozens of Afghan leaders were educated.

His seminary is in the town of Akora Khattak in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan.

Police said they have transported Haq’s body to hospital and officers are investigating.

Press Association

