Pakistan Taliban chief ‘killed in US drone strike in Afghanistan’

Fazlullah and two other insurgents were killed early on Thursday morning, defence ministry spokesman Mohammad Radmanish said.

According to a statement attributed to US Forces-Afghanistan spokesman Lt Col Martin O’Donnell, the US carried out a “counter-terrorism strike” on Thursday in the border region between Afghanistan and Pakistan targeting “a senior leader of a designated terrorist organisation”.

People watch a 2013 news report about the newly selected leader of the Pakistani Taliban leader Mullah Fazlullah (BK Bangash/AP)

The statement did not say whether the strike had killed anyone and did not identify Fazlullah as the target.