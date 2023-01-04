Pakistan shopping centres and markets to close early in energy-saving move

Authorities in Pakistan have ordered shopping centres and markets to close by 8.30pm as part of an energy conservation plan aimed at easing Pakistan’s economic crisis.

The move comes amid talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Defence minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif and minister for power Ghultam Dastghir said the government decided to shut establishments early as part of the plan approved by the Cabinet. Authorities also ordered wedding halls and restaurants to shut at 10pm.

The government expects these measures to save energy and curtail the cost of imported oil, on which Pakistan spends 3 billion dollars annually. In Pakistan, most of the electricity is generated by using imported oil.

People visit a market in Lahore (KM Chaudary/AP)



So far, there has been a mixed reaction from representatives of shopping centres, restaurants and shop owners who want the government to reverse the decision.

Many Pakistanis do their shopping and dine at restaurants as late as midnight.

Business leaders say the new measures will have a negative impact on their establishments, which suffered during the pandemic under government-imposed lockdowns to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Since 2021, the coronavirus has caused 36,000 deaths out of 1.5 million cases in Pakistan.

Pakistan is currently in talks with the IMF to soften some conditions on its 6 billion dollar bailout, which the government thinks will cause a further increase in inflation.

The fund released the last crucial tranche of 1.1 billion dollars to Pakistan in August. Since then, there has been a stalemate in talks between the two parties.

Pakistan says last summer’s devastating floods caused up to 40 billion dollars in damage to the country’s economy, making it difficult for the government to comply with some of the IMF’s conditions, including increases in the price of gas and electricity and new taxes.