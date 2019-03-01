Pakistan ready to hand over Indian pilot amid more shelling

Pakistan prepared to hand over a captured Indian pilot on Friday while cross-border attacks across the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir continued for a fourth day.

Pakistan prepared to hand over a captured Indian pilot on Friday while cross-border attacks across the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir continued for a fourth day.

Tens of thousands of Indian and Pakistani soldiers faced off along the Kashmir boundary known as the Line of Control, in one of the world’s most volatile regions.

Tensions have been running high since Indian aircraft crossed into Pakistan on Tuesday carrying out what India called a pre-emptive strike against militants blamed for a February 14 suicide bombing in Indian-controlled Kashmir that killed 40 Indian troops.

As a true statesman, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan announced that #Pakistan will release Indian Air Force Pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman tomorrow as a peace gesture. pic.twitter.com/4nIbd6szk6 — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) February 28, 2019

Pakistan retaliated, shooting down two Indian aircraft on Wednesday and capturing a pilot.

Since the escalation, world leaders have scrambled to head off an all-out war on the Asian subcontinent.

US President Donald Trump in Hanoi on Thursday said he had been involved in seeking to de-escalate the conflict.

“I think hopefully that’s going to be coming to an end,” Mr Trump said, without elaborating.

“It’s been going on for a long time – decades and decades. There’s a lot of dislike, unfortunately, so we’ve been in the middle trying to help them both out, see if we can get some organisation and some peace, and I think probably that’s going to be happening.”

On Friday Saudi Arabia’s minister of state for foreign affairs, Adel al-Jubeir, is expected in Islamabad with a message from the kingdom’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan told lawmakers on Thursday: “We are releasing the Indian pilot as a goodwill gesture tomorrow.”

But India made it clear that the latest escalation has changed its strategy and that going forward, it will strike, including inside Pakistan, if they get information of an attack in the planning.

A Pakistani soldier stands guard near the wreckage of the Indian plane (Abdul Razzaq/AP)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier Thursday warned “India’s enemies are conspiring to create instability in the country through terror attacks”.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s air space remained closed to most air traffic, although some domestic flights were allowed on Thursday.

Residents of the Pakistani border town of Chikhoti reported heavy shelling overnight and Friday morning.

The Pakistan-India Peoples’ Forum for Peace and Democracy rally against any escalation of tension (B.K. Bangash/AP)

More than 200 people had fled to a military organised camp about 16 miles away from the border.

Kashmir has been divided but claimed in its entirety by both India and Pakistan since almost immediately after the two countries’ creation in 1947. They have fought three wars, two directly over the disputed region.

This week’s violence marked the most serious escalation of the long-simmering conflict since 1999, when Pakistan’s military sent a ground force into Indian-controlled Kashmir at Kargil.

Press Association