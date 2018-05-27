Pakistan police kill six linked to bomb attack

Police spokesman Salim Khan says counter-terrorism police ambushed the suspected militants early on Sunday as they were travelling on motorcycles near the city of Gujrat, setting off a shootout in which three of the men escaped.

He said they were members of the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar group and were behind a bombing in Lahore last year that killed 26 people, including nine police.

He added that police seized weapons and explosive vests from the scene of the raid.