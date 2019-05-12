Pakistan PM condemns terror attack on hotel

Pakistan’s prime minister has condemned a deadly insurgent attack at a luxury hotel on the south-western coast, describing it as an act of terrorism.

Pakistan’s prime minister has condemned a deadly insurgent attack at a luxury hotel on the south-western coast, describing it as an act of terrorism.

In a statement on Sunday, Imran Khan praised the “initial response by security guards and security forces” for preventing greater loss of life at the Pearl Continental hotel in Gwadar.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan described the incident as a terror attack (PA)

The military said that one security guard was killed in the attack on Saturday but all guests were safely evacuated.

Senior security officials have said the four attackers involved were all killed.

A Baluch separatist group has claimed responsibility for the attack, saying four of its fighters were involved.

Press Association