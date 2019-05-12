News World News

Sunday 12 May 2019

Pakistan PM condemns terror attack on hotel

Four insurgents targeted the Pearl Continental hotel in Gwadar on Saturday, and one security guard was killed.

The attack targeted the Pearl Continental hotel in Gwadar (PA)
The attack targeted the Pearl Continental hotel in Gwadar (PA)

By Associated Press Reporter

Pakistan’s prime minister has condemned a deadly insurgent attack at a luxury hotel on the south-western coast, describing it as an act of terrorism.

In a statement on Sunday, Imran Khan praised the “initial response by security guards and security forces” for preventing greater loss of life at the Pearl Continental hotel in Gwadar.

ipanews_1e15fe82-69a9-4838-ba47-bf132d137593_embedded217020245
Pakistan PM Imran Khan described the incident as a terror attack (PA)

The military said that one security guard was killed in the attack on Saturday but all guests were safely evacuated.

Senior security officials have said the four attackers involved were all killed.

A Baluch separatist group has claimed responsibility for the attack, saying four of its fighters were involved.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News