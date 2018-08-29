Pakistan Islamists rally against cartoon contest

Thousands of Islamists in Pakistan have launched a march to protest over a far-right Dutch politician’s plans to hold a Prophet Mohammed cartoon contest later this year.

Pakistan’s newly elected government has denounced the contest, calling it an attempt to defame Islam.

Physical depictions of God or the prophet, even positive ones, are forbidden in Islam and considered deeply offensive.

Pakistani protesters hold a rally to condemn the planned anti-Islam cartoons competition (Pervez Masih/AP)

The protest was organised by Islamist groups that made surprising gains in Pakistan’s July elections.

An estimated 10,000 protesters took part in the march, chanting “we will die to protect the honour of the prophet”.

The protesters refused demands from authorities to confine their rally to the eastern city of Lahore, where it began. They are expected to reach Islamabad on Thursday.

The cartoon contest is being organised by Geert Wilders, a far-right Dutch politician with a history of incendiary remarks about Islam. The Dutch government has distanced itself from the event while saying it is committed to free speech.

Pakistan’s new prime minister, Imran Khan, has largely sided with the protesters, vowing to take the matter to the United Nations.

His government has summoned the Dutch ambassador to lodge a formal protest, but has so far dismissed calls to expel the envoy.

Tehreek-i-Labaik, a hard-line Islamist group that helped organized the protests, supported Mr Khan’s bid to be prime minister.

Right-wing Dutch politician Geert Wilders (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Tehreek-i-Labaik disrupted life in Islamabad with a three-week rally last year against an omitted reference to the prophet in a constitutional bill. Organisers say this time they will disperse after a day-long protest.

On Tuesday, Dutch news reports suggested that a man who was detained there on suspicion of threatening to attack Mr Wilders and parliament was a Pakistani national.

Police said they detained a 26-year-old suspect who is likely to be arraigned on Friday.

Mr Wilders has for years lived under round-the-clock security due to repeated death threats linked to his criticism of Islam.

Press Association