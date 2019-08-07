News World News

Wednesday 7 August 2019

Pakistan downgrading ties with India over Kashmir dispute

India has moved to strip statehood and other rights from the portion of Kashmir it administers.

An Indian paramilitary soldier in Jammu (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
By Associated Press Reporters

Pakistan has decided to downgrade diplomatic ties with India and suspend bilateral trade in response to New Delhi’s decision to reduce the special status of Kashmir, a Himalayan region claimed by both countries.

The decision was made at a meeting of Pakistan’s National Security Committee led by prime minister Imran Khan and attended by the heads of the armed forces and senior government officials.

Imran Khan (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The government said in a statement that Pakistan will also review other aspects of relations with India.

It also decided to ask the United Nations, including the Security Council, to pressure India to reverse its decision to strip statehood and other rights from the portion of Kashmir it administers.

