| 22°C Dublin

Pakistan death toll from monsoon rains reaches 304

Almost 9,000 homes have been affected by the flooding.

A rickshaw driver and a volunteer push a rickshaw stuck in a flooded road after a heavy rainfall in Karachi (AP) Expand

Close

A rickshaw driver and a volunteer push a rickshaw stuck in a flooded road after a heavy rainfall in Karachi (AP)

A rickshaw driver and a volunteer push a rickshaw stuck in a flooded road after a heavy rainfall in Karachi (AP)

A rickshaw driver and a volunteer push a rickshaw stuck in a flooded road after a heavy rainfall in Karachi (AP)

By AP Reporters

The death toll after more than five weeks of monsoon rains and flash flooding across Pakistan has reached 304, authorities said.

Since mid-June, the deluge has swollen rivers and damaged highways and bridges, disrupting traffic.

Almost 9,000 homes have been fully destroyed or partially damaged.

Particularly hard-hit was the volatile, impoverished south-western Baluchistan province, where 99 people died in rain-related incidents and subsequent flooding, followed by 70 deaths in southern Sindh province.

A fruit seller navigates a flooded road after a heavy rainfall in Karachi (AP) Expand

Close

A fruit seller navigates a flooded road after a heavy rainfall in Karachi (AP)

A fruit seller navigates a flooded road after a heavy rainfall in Karachi (AP)

A fruit seller navigates a flooded road after a heavy rainfall in Karachi (AP)

There have also been 61 fatalities in north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, and 60 in eastern Punjab province.

The dead include women and children, and at least 284 people have been injured.

Every year, much of Pakistan struggles with the annual monsoons, drawing criticism about poor government planning.

The season runs from July through to September.

Rains are essential for irrigating crops and replenishing dams and other water reservoirs in Pakistan.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy