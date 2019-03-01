Pakistan brings captured Indian pilot to border

Officials from Pakistan have brought the Indian pilot captured from a downed plane to a border crossing with India for a handover.

The pilot, identified as Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, was taken in a convoy that set out from the eastern city of Lahore to the border crossing at Wagah, escorted by military vehicles.

Pakistan will release Indian Pilot Abhinandan tomorrow as a gesture of peace: Prime Minister Imran Khan pic.twitter.com/6aUN4S9JVb — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) February 28, 2019

On the Indian side of the border, policemen lined the road as a group of cheering Indian residents from the area waved the national flag and held up a huge garland of flowers to welcome him back.

Islamabad has said the handover is a gesture of peace that could defuse tensions and avoid another war between India and Pakistan.

Press Association