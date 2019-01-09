Owner of French hotel loved by stars dies aged 95

The millionaire owner of a French Riviera hotel popular with celebrities and royalty has died at the age of 95.

A spokesman for the Hotel Negresco in Nice announced that Jeanne Augier died on Monday, after taking over the hotel in 1957 and working to “extend its influence throughout France and the world”.

Guests at the hotel included the Beatles, Sir Elton John, Salvador Dali and the Sultan of Brunei.

Jeanne Augier had run the Negresco hotel in Nice since the 1950s (Sipa/AP)

The Negresco was also known for thousands of works of valuable art and antique furniture collected by Ms Augier.

Flags flew at half-mast on Wednesday in an extended mourning period declared by the hotel, whose art nouveau facade and pink dome dominate the elegant Promenade des Anglais on the Nice shoreline.

Ms Augier died without heirs and legal disputes are reportedly under way about what will happen to the hotel.

Press Association