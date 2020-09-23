Owner appeal as cockatiel rescued after landing on boat 10 miles off shore

A lost cockatiel has been rescued after it landed on a fishing boat 10 miles out at sea.

The fisherman said he was shocked when he was joined by the bird on his vessel near Troon, South Ayrshire, and gave him some food and water before returning to land.

He then took the cockatiel to the Scottish SPCA’s Ayrshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre, where staff named him Hei Hei after the rooster who stows away on Moana’s boat in the Disney film Moana.

Thank goodness the boat was there so the bird found somewhere to rest Sheena MacTaggart, Scottish SPCA

The charity is appealing for information as it tries to trace the owner of the bird, which is in good health after its adventure on September 18.

Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer Sheena MacTaggart said: “This was a very unusual rescue, I’ve never been contacted about a bird finding its way so far out at sea.

“Thank goodness the boat was there so the bird found somewhere to rest.

“He had no obvious injuries, and was given some water and food before being taken to our centre in Ayrshire. We have named him Hei Hei after the bird in the film Moana who stows away on her boat. We thought it was very fitting.

“Hei Hei does have leg rings but we have been unable to trace his owner.

“If anyone recognises Hei Hei, please contact our animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

PA Media