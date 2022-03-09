Refugees fleeing the Russian invasion coming across the Polish border from Ukraine Photo: Mark Condren

Irish households have offered accommodation for up to 10,000 Ukrainian refugees, according to Social Protection minister Heather Humphreys.

Over 2,500 people have arrived from Ukraine so far, with most of these being women and children.

“There’s about 10,000 offers or places offered in terms of accommodation,” said Minister Humphreys.

“We’ve a lot of vacancies at the minute so we want to help them every single way that we can.

“There’s a lot of people coming forward with offers.”

The Government has put in place a ‘pledge portal’ which allows people to volunteer spare bedrooms or vacant homes to house Ukrainian refugees, or any other services they can offer.

A facility has been set up to process incoming refugees at the old terminal at Dublin Airport, where incoming refugees will be directed to upon their arrival.

Officials from the departments of social protection and justice will then ask them to fill in a form detailing their personal details.

They will receive their PPSN and then be transported to hotels or other accommodation.

“We want to make sure that when people come into this country, they receive a welcome and that they’re transitioned into communities.”

Minister Humphreys said refugees will receive whatever welfare supports they need, including child benefit which will be processed through local post offices.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said that she was speaking to UK’s Home Secretary Priti Patel at the end of last week.

Reports in the Daily Telegraph yesterday included concerns raised by anonymous Government sources in London which said that the Common Travel Area between the UK and Ireland may pose a “security” risk for Ukrainian refugees coming into the country and travelling up to the UK.

Minister McEntee said that the Common Travel area “is not going to be stopped” but declined to clarify if concerns over Ukrainian refugees coming into Ireland and travelling to the UK were raised.

“I’m very confident and happy with the conversations that we’ve had, the mechanisms and the measures that are in place to stay in communication.

“We co-operate and we work with each other,” she said.