Outside audit cleared Facebook despite Cambridge Analytica leaks

The audit by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) is available on the FTC’s website, though it is heavily redacted.

It covers the period February 12 2015 to February 11 2017.

Facebook agreed to outside audits every two years as part of a 2011 settlement with the FTC over its privacy practices. It is not clear from the report, as posted online, whether the company informed PwC of the Cambridge Analytica issue.