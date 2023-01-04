Outrage in India after woman dragged by car for an hour after collision

The death of a woman who was dragged by a car for an hour after a collision has sparked outrage in India.

The five men who dragged the woman for 13km on New Year’s Day knew she was stuck under their car and ‘deliberately ran over her’, the woman who was riding pillion on a two-wheeler with the victim claimed.

Anjali Singh (20) was killed after a car collided with her scooter in the early hours of January 1 and she was dragged for up to 13km on Delhi roads before the car occupants abandoned her body.

The five men who were arrested the same day confessed to being drunk during the incident but said they were not aware of the woman being stuck under the car.

Another woman, Nidhi, who was pillion riding with Singh before the accident, spoke for the first time since the horrific accident.

The woman spoke to the media after CCTV footage minutes before the accident showed her arguing with Singh.

“The Baleno hit us head on. I fell to one side and she fell under the car,” Nidhi told reporters.

The woman, who said she knew Singh for some 14 days, said they were returning from a party at a hotel and she was dropping her home when the accident happened.

“My friend got stuck under the car. The men knew that a girl had rolled under their car. They deliberately ran over her. They knew,” she said.

“The girl was stuck under the car and she was screaming.”

The grisly details of the accident have sent shockwaves across the country and people have taken to the streets to protest and demand justice for the victim.

The autopsy report of the woman revealed she suffered 40 injuries on her body that were caused by “blunt force impact and possible with vehicular accident and dragging”.

The report has revealed the extent of horrific injuries on her body that led to her death.

“All injuries collectively can cause death in ordinary course of nature. However, injury to the head, spine, long bones and other injuries can cause death independently and collectively in ordinary course of nature,” the report stated.

“However, final opinion will be given after receipt of chemical analysis and biological sample reports.”

The incident, has continued to make top headlines in the capital. There have been claims Singh was drunk after the party and fought with the other woman to ride the scooter.

However, the autopsy report has not revealed traces of alcohol in her blood, according to reports.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday urged people to stop victim-shaming.

She said such claims were “shameful” and asked, “where is the proof of the woman being intoxicated?”

The woman who was pillion riding with Singh said she fled home after the accident and did not report to the police or tried to help her friend as she panicked.

“I went home and didn’t tell anything to anyone. I had panicked. I cried a lot,” she said.

The five accused have been charged with culpable homicide and causing death by negligence.