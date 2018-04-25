Others have been hurt in Copperfield illusion, say lawyers

Lawyer Adam Deutsch told a judge on Wednesday that each is willing to testify before a jury that has heard Copperfield and the show’s executive producer deny knowing of anyone being injured during more than 15 years performing the signature vanishing act.

Mr Deutsch said the three, all women, came forward after hearing about Copperfield’s testimony in the ongoing negligence trial.

David Copperfield Accident Lawsuit

Judge Mark Denton ruled that before they testify, the women should be questioned under oath by defence lawyers for Copperfield, the MGM Grand resort and several corporate entities facing civil damages claims.