Orphaned fox cub abandoned on roadside with ‘help me’ note

(RSPCA/PA)

By Danielle Desouza, PA

A fox cub is now in a “safe place” after being abandoned at the side of a road with a “heartbreaking” note written on a Greggs paper bag.