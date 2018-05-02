Opposition protesters block Armenia’s main airport

The actions follow the parliament’s rejection of a bid by opposition leader Nikol Pashinian to become prime minister, and intensify the political turmoil that has gripped the country since mid-April.

Political turmoil has gripped Armenia since mid-April (AP)

Mass demonstrations forced Serzh Sargsyan to resign last week as prime minister just days after he was named to the post.

Mr Sargsyan was Armenia’s president for 10 years before stepping down due to term limits.