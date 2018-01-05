Online casinos probed by Gambling Commission amid money laundering concerns

Five of the operators face having their licences reviewed, the commission said, after it made findings of a “serious nature” into how such organisations are meeting their social responsibilities.

A letter has been sent to all online casino operators, which account for a third of the British gambling market, ordering them to review their policies on preventing money laundering and terrorist financing.

The letter states that they should ensure staff are appropriately trained in the law, and operators should carry out risk assessments including monitoring and risk profiling of customers.