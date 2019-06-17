One person has been killed and at least seven others have been shot during a graduation party in Philadelphia, authorities said.

One person killed and seven injured in graduation party shooting in Philadelphia

TV station KYW-TV reported the shooting occurred on Sunday shortly before 10.30pm local time.

Authorities said four teenagers between the ages of 15 and 17 suffered gunshot wounds to their legs.

Four adults in their 20s also suffered gunshot wounds.

Law enforcement officials have not identified the dead person and authorities have not provided a motive for the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Press Association