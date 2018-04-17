News World News

One person dead after emergency landing in Philadelphia

The Federal Aviation Administration says the flight from New York to Dallas made an emergency landing after the crew reported damage.

A Southwest Airlines plane sits on the runway at the Philadelphia International Airport after it made an emergency landing (David Maialetti/Philadelphia Inquirer/AP)
By Kristen de Groot and David Koenig, Associated Press

A federal investigator has said that one person died after a plane with engine failure made an emergency landing in Philadelphia.

National Transportation Safety Board Chairman Robert Sumwalt said that the engine will be shipped for a detailed examination.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the flight from New York to Dallas made an emergency landing after the crew reported damage to one of the engines, as well as the fuselage and at least one window.

Philadelphia’s fire chief says that one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition and seven were treated for minor injuries.

