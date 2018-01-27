One of the world’s oldest gorillas dies at age 60

The park says Vila, who turned 60 in October, died on Thursday surrounded by members of her family troop.

Authorities say she was the matriarch of five generations of gorillas and during her life served as a surrogate mother for several western lowland gorillas.

It's with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Vila, one of the world’s oldest gorillas. She was the matriarch of 5 generations. Vila passed away this afternoon surrounded by members of her family gorilla troop. If you have a favorite memory of Vila, we'd love to hear it. pic.twitter.com/zQNkm5f6v1 — San Diego Zoo Safari Park (@sdzsafaripark) January 26, 2018

Gorillas typically live to be 35 or 40. They are considered critically endangered because of disease, hunting, war and habitat loss.