One-of-a-kind Princess Leia dress worn by Carrie Fisher to sell for up to £1.6m

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

A one-of-a-kind Princess Leia dress worn by Carrie Fisher in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope is expected to fetch up to two million dollars (£1.6 million) at auction.