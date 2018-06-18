One killed as van runs into fans at Dutch music festival headlined by Bruno Mars

Independent.ie

A van has run into a group of fans at a music festival in the Netherlands, killing one and injuring three, before fleeing the scene.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/one-killed-as-van-runs-into-fans-at-dutch-music-festival-headlined-by-bruno-mars-37021355.html

https://www.independent.ie/opinion/columnists/article37021354.ece/92035/AUTOCROP/h342/2018-01-21_opi_37785891_I1.JPG