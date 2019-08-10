One injured in shooting at Oslo mosque
An arrest has been made following the incident and police said no-one else is thought to have been involved.
One person has been arrested after a shooting at a mosque in a western suburb of the Norwegian capital Oslo.
The Oslo Police Department said one person was shot during the incident on Saturday afternoon in Baerum, suffering light injuries.
It said a suspect is in custody and no-one else is thought to have been involved.
Local newspaper Budstikka quoted a mosque board member, Irfan Mushtaq, as saying the gunman wore a helmet and a uniform.
