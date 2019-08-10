News World News

Saturday 10 August 2019

One injured in shooting at Oslo mosque

An arrest has been made following the incident and police said no-one else is thought to have been involved.

Police attend the scene after a shooting inside the al-Noor Islamic centre mosque in Baerum outside Oslo (Terje Pedersen/NTB scanpix via AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

One person has been arrested after a shooting at a mosque in a western suburb of the Norwegian capital Oslo.

The Oslo Police Department said one person was shot during the incident on Saturday afternoon in Baerum, suffering light injuries.

Police and other emergency services at the scene after the shooting (Fredrik Hagen/AP)

It said a suspect is in custody and no-one else is thought to have been involved.

Local newspaper Budstikka quoted a mosque board member, Irfan Mushtaq, as saying the gunman wore a helmet and a uniform.

