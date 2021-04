Police officers leave the scene after a shooting in Paris (Christophe Ena/AP)

Police in Paris are hunting for a gunman who opened fire near a hospital in the wealthy 16th district of the French capital, killing one person and injuring another.

Paris police said the gunman fired several shots before fleeing on a two-wheeled vehicle.

A woman talks to police officers after a shooting in Paris (Christophe Ena/AP)

A woman talks to police officers after a shooting in Paris (Christophe Ena/AP)

Police had no other immediate details.

