One dead in Kyiv after Russian ‘wave of missiles and self-exploding drones’

A woman stands by the scene where a helicopter crashed into civil infrastructure in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine (Daniel Cole/AP)

Russia has launched a wave of missile and self-exploding drone attacks on Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said.

Air raid sirens sounded nationwide and, while there were no immediate reports of the targets, one person was killed by a missile in Kyiv, mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

It is the first death from an attack in the capital since New Year’s Eve.

Two others were hurt in the strike, former professional boxer Mr Klitschko said.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

The head of the Kyiv city administration said 15 cruise missiles were shot down.

Serhii Popko said the missiles were fired “in the direction of Kyiv” but did not clarify if the capital itself was a target.

Odesa regional governor Maksym Marchenko said several energy infrastructure facilities were damaged not just in the Odesa region but other regions of Ukraine too.

That caused “significant problems with electricity supply”, he said.

Earlier, Vinnytsia’s regional governor reported strikes there.

Thursday’s attacks come after Germany and the United States said they will send advanced battle tanks to Ukraine, offering what one expert called an “armoured punching force” to help Kyiv break combat stalemates as the Russian invasion enters its 12th month.

Training for Ukrainian troops to use advanced western-supplied tanks will begin within days, Germany’s defence minister said on Thursday.

Boris Pistorius said Ukrainian crews will start their training on German-made Marders, which are infantry fighting vehicles, with training on the heavier Leopard 2 tanks starting a “little later”.

Mr Pistorius said he expects the tanks to arrive in Ukraine by the end of March.