| 6.7°C Dublin

One dead in Kyiv after Russian ‘wave of missiles and self-exploding drones’

The attacks come after Germany and the United States announced they will send advanced battle tanks to Ukraine.

A woman stands by the scene where a helicopter crashed into civil infrastructure in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine (Daniel Cole/AP) Expand

Close

A woman stands by the scene where a helicopter crashed into civil infrastructure in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine (Daniel Cole/AP)

A woman stands by the scene where a helicopter crashed into civil infrastructure in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine (Daniel Cole/AP)

A woman stands by the scene where a helicopter crashed into civil infrastructure in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine (Daniel Cole/AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

Russia has launched a wave of missile and self-exploding drone attacks on Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said.

Air raid sirens sounded nationwide and, while there were no immediate reports of the targets, one person was killed by a missile in Kyiv, mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

It is the first death from an attack in the capital since New Year’s Eve.

Two others were hurt in the strike, former professional boxer Mr Klitschko said.

The head of the Kyiv city administration said 15 cruise missiles were shot down.

Serhii Popko said the missiles were fired “in the direction of Kyiv” but did not clarify if the capital itself was a target.

Odesa regional governor Maksym Marchenko said several energy infrastructure facilities were damaged not just in the Odesa region but other regions of Ukraine too.

That caused “significant problems with electricity supply”, he said.

Earlier, Vinnytsia’s regional governor reported strikes there.

Thursday’s attacks come after Germany and the United States said they will send advanced battle tanks to Ukraine, offering what one expert called an “armoured punching force” to help Kyiv break combat stalemates as the Russian invasion enters its 12th month.

Training for Ukrainian troops to use advanced western-supplied tanks will begin within days, Germany’s defence minister said on Thursday.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Boris Pistorius said Ukrainian crews will start their training on German-made Marders, which are infantry fighting vehicles, with training on the heavier Leopard 2 tanks starting a “little later”.

Mr Pistorius said he expects the tanks to arrive in Ukraine by the end of March.

Most Watched

Privacy