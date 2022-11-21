One dead and 16 hurt as car crashes into front of Apple store

Emergency workers help injured shoppers after a car drove into an Apple store in Hingham (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger/AP)

One person died and 16 were hurt when a car crashed through the front window of an Apple shop in Massachusetts, authorities said.

Police are investigating but did not immediately say whether Monday’s smash is believed to be accidental.

Hingham police Chief David Jones would only say it is an active investigation.

“This morning was an unthinkable morning and people are trying to get through it and process what happened,” Plymouth district attorney Timothy Cruz said at a press conference.

The driver of a 2019 Toyota 4Runner was being interviewed.

A worker secures a damaged car to a tow truck outside the Apple store (Steven Senne/AP)

A worker secures a damaged car to a tow truck outside the Apple store (Steven Senne/AP)

The victim was identified by police as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey, who died at the scene.

Mr Cruz did not say whether the driver will be charged with a crime but said a criminal investigation is underway.

“This investigation is active and ongoing,” he said, saying the car went through the store’s plate glass window and hit multiple people.

Apple said it is “devastated by the shocking events at Apple Derby Street today and the tragic loss of a professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store”.

“Our hearts go out to our team members and customers who were injured and all of those who were affected by this terrible incident,” the company said.

A large hole gaped in the shop window as emergency service personnel worked at the scene of the crash shortly before 11am.

The store, which is in the Derby Street Shops, was scheduled to open about an hour before the crash.

Hingham Fire Chief Steve Murphy said crews were evaluating the structural stability of the building.